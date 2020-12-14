‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool

The BJP has also floated a slogan “There would be change as well as revenge”. (Photo @DilipGhoshBJP)

With at least two Bharatiya Janata Party workers allegedly killed in political clashes since Saturday, the BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh warned the ruling Trinamool of revenge on Monday.

“Till date we have broken the law to hold rallies. Now we would violate the law to thrash you. Every single strike will hit the target. Hospital beds would fall short. I am warning you. We can do it,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s Bengal unit.

Ghosh was speaking at a Cha Chakra (tea party) at Gangarampur in north Bengal’s South Dinajpur district.

“The people of Bengal should see how indecent a leader of a national political party can be and should isolate them (BJP). He is not speaking a political language. This is the language of goons,” said Saugata Roy, Trinamool MP.

This is not the first time that the BJP has issued such a dire warning. A day after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy on Thursday in South 24 Parganas, Ghosh had said he was “noting everything”.

“Thrash us. But thrash us only to that extent which you can take back. I am noting down everything in a red diary. We will return everything with interest. There would be change as well as revenge,” Dilip Ghosh had tweeted.

The BJP has also floated a slogan “There would be change as well as revenge”. The slogan is there on the party’s social media account.

The slogan is being seen as a reply to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s slogan “We need change, not revenge” before the historic 2011 polls in which she overthrew the 34-year-old Left government.

The BJP has alleged that more than 100 party workers have been killed and around 1,500 are languishing in jails after being implicated in false cases during the TMC regime.