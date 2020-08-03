Sections
Hospital where Yediyurappa is being treated for Covid-19 says Karnataka CM is stable

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa speaks during a programme organised on completion of one year of the BJP government in the state, on July 27. (ANI File Photo)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, is clinically stable, the doctors said.

“Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,” the Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Monday.

Yediyurappa, 77, had announced on Twitter yesterday that he had tested positive for the disease.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine,” Yediyurappa said in his post.



Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,34,819 positive cases, including 74,590 active cases and 57,725 discharged patients. So far, 2,496 deaths have been reported in the state.

Not just Karnataka, the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease is also affecting operations of state government as well. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. On July 25, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced he too had the virus.

In Uttar Pradesh, Kamal Rani Varun, the only woman cabinet minister in the state, died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday. She was 62. The Technical Education minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18.

Earlier on Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been hospitalised.

India’s Covid-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

