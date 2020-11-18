Hotels must have one isolation room, Goa to issue new SOP

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said the government is coming up with a new SOP for hotels as there will be no restrictions for tourists coming in the state. “We are in the process of issuing guidelines for hotels, which will make it mandatory for them to reserve one room as an isolation room on their property,” state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

Any guest who tests positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic, can be put up in the isolation room on hotel premises, he stated.

Rane was holding a press conference after a meeting with chief minister Pramod Sawant.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is to be developed to ensure all patients, whether mild, moderate or severe, get oxygen on a timely basis, the Health Minister is quoted to have said after the meeting.

He added that Anaesthesia technicians are being trained and will be deployed to monitor oxygen supply to patients either in the ward or remotely.

Maintaining that no preferential treatment would be given to anyone, Rane said, hospital beds will be made available to all patients in need.

He said nodal officers at Covid-19 hospitals are the final authority on discharging patients.

The government has notified GMCH, District Hospital and ESI Hospital, both in Margao, and Sub-District hospital at Ponda as Covid-19 treatment facilities

The state health minister assured that the coastal state will not seal its borders to keep out tourists.

Rane further said that constant monitoring of patients in home isolation has brought down the Covid-19 mortality rate in the state. “We don’t get patients in a breathless stage any more, as we are monitoring their health in home isolation,” he said.

According to the Government of Goa’s online portal, the state currently has 1383 active cases of coronavirus, 667 people have succumbed to it and a total of 44132 have recovered, bringing the total to 46182.