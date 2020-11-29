Hours after Nitish Kumar reviews law and order, robbers kill woman in Patna

The couple was attacked when they were returning to the Patna railway station. (Representational photo/Getty Images)

Hours after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the law and order situation in the state at a high-level meeting and directed the police to contain crime on Saturday, unidentified criminals shot dead a woman during a robbery post midnight.

The CM had instructed to intensify police patrolling during night to curb crime.

The 40-year-old woman was killed while resisting a robbery bid near Patna’s Chiraiyatand bridge.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when Imran Alam, an employee of a private bank posted at Siwan, and his wife Shahika Pravin reached Patna from Siwan by a bus. The duo had to catch a train for Dehri-on-Sone at Patna Junction but they missed it.

Imran told the police as they missed the train, they left the railway station and went to search for a hotel to spend the night.

“When we were unable to find a room, we hired an auto-rickshaw to return to Patna Junction railway station. As the auto-rickshaw reached near Chiraiyatand bridge, unidentified criminals suddenly waylaid us and demanded cash at gunpoint. We handed over all cash and valuables but one of the criminals shot my wife in the eye when she tried to protest,” Imran said.

A police team which rushed to the spot sent the woman’s body to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for autopsy. Station House Officer (SHO) of Jannakpur police station, Mukesh Verma, said following the statement of deceased’s husband, a case has been registered.

Police are investigating the matter and the accused would be arrested soon, he said.