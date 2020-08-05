Sections
Home / India News / Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB statement rests hope on ‘Hagia Sophia’ moment

Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB statement rests hope on ‘Hagia Sophia’ moment

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, led by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, unanimously set aside Allahabad high court ruling and awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla in November last year.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 08:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Temples and other buildings on the bank of Sarayu river are seen illuminated ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Tuesday. (Reuters Photo)

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the Supreme Court judgement in Ayodhya. On Twitter, it told its followers that there is “no need to be heartbroken”.

“#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can’t change it’s status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don’t last forever,” the AIMPLB tweet said.

 

The tweet also carried a press statement as attachment.



The AIMPLB was among the litigants which had filed a review petition against the Supreme Court judgement in the Ayodhya case in November last year. The court had also directed the central government to allot a five-acre plot of land in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.

AIMPLB said it will not accept the alternative five-acre land. Another Muslim body, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), had said that they opposed the unanimous Supreme Court decision.

The AIMPLB was not a party to the case but had roped in three litigants - Mohammad Umar Khalid, a resident of Ayodhya town; Misbahuddin, a resident of Ayodhya district and Mehfusur Rehman, a resident of Tanda town in Ambedkar Nagar district - to file the review petition.

However, all the review petitions were dismissed by the top court.

The 136-year-old Ayodhya dispute ratcheted up communal tensions on December 6, 1992 when a mob scaled the Babri Masjid and demolished it, triggering a cycle of violence that killed at least 2,000 people across India. Many Hindus believe the site was the birthplace of warrior god Ram, and the 16th-century mosque was built after pulling down a temple dedicated to Ram.

In 2010, the Allahabad high court ordered the land be distributed equally to the Nirmohi Akhara, Ram Lalla and the Sunni Central Waqf Board. But a five-judge Supreme Court bench, led by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, unanimously set aside the high court ruling and awarded title of the land to Ram Lalla. It also ordered the government to set up a trust to oversee management of the site and the construction of a temple, and awarded five acres of land at an alternative site for a mosque.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google asks people to wear mask, save lives through animated doodle
Aug 05, 2020 08:34 IST
Lebanon blast: Indian Embassy staff safe, in touch with Indian community members, says Envoy Suhel Azaz Khan
Aug 05, 2020 08:31 IST
Starc reveals how he feels about his decision to opt out of IPL 2020
Aug 05, 2020 08:31 IST
Sushant’s lawyer says Rs 50 cr withdrawn from account in 3 years
Aug 05, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.