Hours before marriage, woman killed by stalker inside beauty parlour in MP

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a stalker who slit her throat in a beauty parlour at Jaora in Ratlam district Sunday morning hours before her marriage, police said.

The woman, Sonu Yadav, a resident of Shajapur district and her family reached Jaora in the morning where her marriage was to be solemnised with one Gaurav, a resident of Nagda in Ujjain, at a resort. Jaora is about 300 km northwest of Bhopal.

Ruchi Yadav, cousin of the deceased said the victim was getting her make-up done when the accused called.

“The accused introduced himself as one Rahul and said he wanted to talk to my cousin who told him that she was in the beauty parlour. He disconnected the phone and within five minutes reached the parlour on a bike. He barged into the parlour and before we could understand anything he slit her throat with a knife and fled the spot. We rushed to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw but doctors declared her dead.”

Superintendent of police (SP), Ratlam district Gaurav Tiwari said, “The main accused knew the deceased for three years and they had conversation through phone calls and messages. The woman was a divorcee and it was her second marriage to be solemnised.”

Refusing to disclose the identity of the main accused till he is arrested and also the name of accomplice the SP said, “In the CCTV footage two persons were seen reaching the beauty parlour on a bike. One of them entered the parlour while another was keeping a watch outside. The second person seen outside was arrested later while the main accused is still absconding. The man arrested told us during interrogation that the main accused was upset with the marriage of the woman and told him three days back that if she didn’t marry him he would kill her. The main accused is bachelor and unemployed while the accomplice is married and is engaged in some job at a shop.”