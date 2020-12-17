Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / House panel to submit report on govt’s Covid management

House panel to submit report on govt’s Covid management

This will be the second House committee report related to the pandemic. Last month, the health had placed a report that focused on the functioning of the health ministry and related agencies to tackle the pandemic

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 12:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The House panel is led by Congress leader Anand Sharma. (Mohd Zakir/HT archive)

Parliament’s committee on home affairs is set to submit a report on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic—an issue that has sparked major political debates with the Opposition accusing the Narendra Modi government of mismanagement.

The House panel on home affairs, led by Congress veteran Anand Sharma, has called a meeting on Friday to consider and adopt the report on “The Management of Covid-19 Pandemic and Related Issues”. But before that, the panel will hear the views of the governments of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, two of the worst affected states.

This will be the second House committee report related to the pandemic that played havoc with the Indian economy and lives of millions of Indians. Last month, the health committee had placed a report that focused on the functioning of the health ministry and related agencies to tackle the pandemic.

The House panel is expected to take a wider view of the issue and look into the roles of the disaster management authority, lockdowns, problems of the migrant workers in the early days of the pandemic, the Centre and state cooperation and the efficacy of the guidelines the home secretary issued from time to time.

The panel also wanted to hear the views of representatives of West Bengal government but it was postponed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India’s 42nd communications satellite moments away from launch
by Anonna Dutt | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Border sledges McGrath, leaves Manjrekar, and Bhogle in splits
by hindustantimes.com
Swara describes her photoshoot: ‘Torn stockings, mismatching bedsheets’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Palestinians left waiting as Israel is set to deploy Covid vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mcgrath, Border explain why India need to attack in 2nd session
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.