Housing ministry ranked best in ensuring direct benefit transfers

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The ministry of housing and urban affairs has been ranked as the best overall performing government department in ensuring Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to beneficiaries.

The rankings were released on Sunday by the DBT Mission, which comes under the Cabinet Secretariat, for the April 2019-March 2020 period. The Direct Benefit Transfer scheme ensures funds are deposited directly into the accounts of the stakeholders.

It has awarded an overall score of 87.03 per cent to the housing ministry, followed by 83.56% to ministry of petroleum and natural gas and 83.25% to the department of youth affairs. Others departments that have excelled include food and public distribution  (79.98%), pharmaceuticals (79.43%) and higher education (74.70%).

“We are very happy to see this ranking. Three of our flagship programmes including PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) and Swach Bharat have well developed systems where the delivery is direct and money goes into the Aadhar account of the beneficiary. We have been monitoring it constantly and it has a very high delivery rate,” urban housing minister Hardeep Puri said



In the end-to-end digitisation category, the department of youth affairs pipped the housing ministry to the top spot.

The ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship has been ranked the best in the use of Aadhaar and mobile  phones in ensuring the DBT. The housing ministry finished second in this category as well, while the department of public enterprises took the third spot.

In the portal and reporting compliance category, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas took the top spot with a perfect 100% score. Four other ministries — department of health and family welfare, ministry of statistics and programme implementation, department of youth affairs and the department of fertilisers — also scored a 100% in the category.

In the portal referring to ‘reporting of estimated savings’, the department of fertilizers scored 100%, followed by the department of food and public distribution, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, ministry of culture and rural development, did exceptionally well.

