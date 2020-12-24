How Bihar plans to vaccinate people in the state: All you need to know

With the first priority to healthcare workers, the Bihar government has also drawn a detailed plan for statewide vaccination as per the central government guidelines. (AP)

State governments across the country are gearing up to inoculate people once the vaccines for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) gets due approval from the regulatory body. With the first priority to healthcare workers, the Bihar government has also drawn a detailed plan for statewide vaccination as per the central government guidelines. Under its plan, the government has decided to have election-like preparations.

Following Centre’s instructions, the state government will give priority to healthcare workers. Frontline workers like police, bank workers, etc will be the second in line.

Here is all you need to know about the vaccination plan:

- Corona vaccination centres will be set up in Bihar as polling stations. The state government has aimed to vaccinate 100 people per vaccinations centre.

- The state health department has prepared a list of health workers from all districts. The list includes doctors and workers associated with healthcare, Staff in private hospitals.

- The next in line for vaccinations will be frontline warriors who are the support staff. These will include policemen, Anganwadi workers, assistants, bank workers etc.

- After this, people above 60 years of age will be vaccinated. According to the government’s directives, preparations are being made to vaccinate the public representatives, workers associated with government departments, contract workers, shopkeepers and businessmen of the main market.

- As the vaccines developed so far are two-dose regimen — the two doses to be administered in a gap of 14 to 28 days — the cycle will be completed only when both the doses are complete.

- Until the entire cycle is completed, the person will remain under observation. The state health department is preparing to use a large number of human resources for this process so that other health services remain unaffected. It has also sought the support of workers of NGOs associated with healthcare for the process.

- The district magistrate has been made the nodal officer for vaccination in all the districts. The district magistrate will monitor the vaccination work daily.

- All vaccination centres will be monitored through a district-level immunization committee constituted at their level.