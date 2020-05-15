Sections
‘How can we stop it?’: Supreme Court on plea to halt migrant workers’ movement on roads

The plea by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had pointed out death of migrant labourers in train and road accidents while they were walking back home.

Updated: May 15, 2020 13:03 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The plea by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had pointed out the death of migrant labourers in train and road accidents as they took to walking in an effort to go home. (Photo Vipin Kumar/HT)

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea to transport migrant workers - stuck in various states due to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak - marching to their hometowns either by cycling, walking or hitchhiking.

“How can we stop it?”, the bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, said that it is up to states to take action. The top court added that it cannot interfere based on newspaper clippings.

The plea by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had pointed out the death of migrant labourers in train and road accidents as they took to walking in an effort to go home.

On May 8, 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks.



According to railway officials, the workers were walking towards their home state Madhya Pradesh after they lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Most public transportation has already been cancelled due to the lockdown.

After persistent demands from the states, the Centre did allow migrants to be sent back home and allowed the railways to run Shramik Special trains for them. However, many migrant workers still continue to walk home.

