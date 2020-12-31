Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / How Covid-19 pandemic hit the states

How Covid-19 pandemic hit the states

In terms of case fatality ratio (CFR), in Meghalaya, 8.3% of people getting infected were dying — the highest proportion in the country — followed by Madhya Pradesh (5.3%) and Gujarat (5.0%).

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 06:00 IST

By Jamie Mullick, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (REUTERS)

Two months into the outbreak in India at the start of May, Ladakh was by a large margin the region with the highest testing rate with 8,294 samples tested for every million residents. Delhi was second, with around 2,500 tests per million, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1962). Manipur (149 tests per million), Mizoram (151) and West Bengal (171) were the states testing the least. In terms of case fatality ratio (CFR), in Meghalaya, 8.3% of people getting infected were dying — the highest proportion in the country — followed by Madhya Pradesh (5.3%) and Gujarat (5.0%). Among the states that had reported death, fewest were dying in Kerala (0.6%), Bihar (0.6%) and Odisha (0.7%).

 

OCTOBER 1

Jump six months to the start of October, and the states with smaller population now dominate the testing per million ranking. Ladakh was still at the top, and was followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Goa (Delhi was on the fourth spot with around 16,000 tests per million). Madhya Pradesh now was the state with the lowest testing rate in the country (25,097), followed by West Bengal (33,758) and Nagaland (37,407).

Also Read | Resuming life after Covid-19 lockdown

By this time, most states had significantly improved their CFRs and the ranking had changed significantly. Punjab was now seeing the largest proportion of cases end in fatalities – 3%. In Maharashtra (by a large margin the worst-hit state in the country), 2.6% of cases were dying, while in Gujarat this number was 2.5%. States with smaller populations were again better performing in saving lives as only 0.1% cases were dying in Daman & Diu, followed by 0.2% in Arunachal Pradesh and 0.3% in Nagaland.

DECEMBER 29

By the end of December, Delhi had gone on a blitzkrieg of testing through early November to curb the third wave in the Capital. As a result, it again finds itself among the best-testing regions (428,000 tests per million) behind Andaman and Nicobar islands. Madhya Pradesh (55,779) still has the worst testing rate in the country, followed by Nagaland and Rajasthan.

Also Read | The rise of data as an antivirus

Punjab and Maharashtra, meanwhile, remain the states seeing the worst mortality rate, while low-population states (Daman & Diu, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh) continue to save more lives.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
by HT Correspondent
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta

latest news

LIVE: Farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads, says Ashok Gehlot
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Canada to require Covid negative test for people entering country
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
India calls on Sri Lanka for early release of 40 fishermen
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Germany: Merkel urges discipline in long, harsh winter to beat pandemic
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.