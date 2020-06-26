How Delhi crossed Mumbai in grim Covid-19 milestone

Doctor gather near to an oxygen cylinder in a ward makeshift ward at an emergency Covid-19 care center set up in the Shehnai Banquet Hall at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital Annexe in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Bloomberg Photo)

Delhi now has surpassed Mumbai in terms of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country as the infection tally has spiralled in the Capital.

The Capital, which has a population of nearly 18 million, has witnessed 73,780 infections and 2,429 deaths so far. With more than 20 million residents, Mumbai’s case count has gone up to 70,878 and its death toll stands at 4,062.

Chennai has 47,650 Covid-19 cases and 694 people have died in the capital of Tamil Nadu.

The national capital had recorded 3,947 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, its largest single-day spike till date. It currently has 26,586 active cases, less than half of the number of cases registered in the city-state.

Delhi had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 2 and has added, on average, more than 3,320 cases in each of the last seven days compared with Mumbai’s 1,134.

The Capital’s case fatality rate (CFR) or the proportion of death to the total number of cases till June 24 was 3.36%, that of Mumbai 5.70% and Chennai’s 1.46%.

Mumbai has managed to plateau its new cases in the last month and Chennai did so 10 days ago. Delhi, on the other hand, seeing a very steep rise in new cases in the past few weeks.

India’s financial capital has the doubling time of coronavirus disease cases at 40 days, in Delhi, it is 12.1 days and 19.4 days in Chennai.

India’s infection tally surged to 490,401 after 17,296 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest in a single day, were reported from across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Friday.

There are 189,463 active Covid-19 cases in the country and the death toll mounted to 15,301 as 407 people succumbed to the respiratory illness between Thursday and Friday morning, the health ministry’s dashboard showed.