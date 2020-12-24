How Delhi will vaccinate 51 lakh people against Covid-19. All you need to know

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Capital which was reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 in November is now fully prepared to start the vaccination drive. The Covid-19 situation of the Capital is also under control, the CM said. “All eyes are on vaccine that when it will come and people will get rid of Covid-19,” Kejriwal said adding the Delhi is completely prepared to start the vaccination drive — to receive from the Centre, to store and to administer people with doses.

Here is all you need to know about the drive:

> The vaccination will proceed on the lines mandated by the Centre. Three groups of people will receive the doses in the first phase.

> The first group comprises healthcare workers which in Delhi will cover 3 lakh people.

> The second group will be 6 lakh frontline workers, which includes police, municipal workers, civil defence volunteers etc.

> The third group of 42 lakh people will be of people above 50 years and below 50 years with co-morbidities. In total, Delhi will vaccinate 51 lakh people

> All these people have been identified. Some work is left which will be wrapped up in the next week, Kejriwal said.

> Every vaccination consists of two doses. One crore two lakh doses are required to vaccinate 51 lakh people.

> Delhi has the capacity to store 74 lakh doses at present. But work is being done to ramp up the capacity to store one crore 15 lakh vaccine doses.

> Registration of these people are being done. These people will get notification through SMS or any other medium about the date, time, place of their vaccination.

> There are sufficient locations in Delhi which will be turned into vaccine booths. All training has also been done.