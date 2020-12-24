How Delhi will vaccinate 51 lakh people against Covid-19. All you need to know
“God forbid, we are prepared to handle any adverse impact of the vaccine if reported at the booth,” Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Capital which was reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 in November is now fully prepared to start the vaccination drive. The Covid-19 situation of the Capital is also under control, the CM said. “All eyes are on vaccine that when it will come and people will get rid of Covid-19,” Kejriwal said adding the Delhi is completely prepared to start the vaccination drive — to receive from the Centre, to store and to administer people with doses.
Here is all you need to know about the drive:
> The vaccination will proceed on the lines mandated by the Centre. Three groups of people will receive the doses in the first phase.
> The first group comprises healthcare workers which in Delhi will cover 3 lakh people.
> The second group will be 6 lakh frontline workers, which includes police, municipal workers, civil defence volunteers etc.
> The third group of 42 lakh people will be of people above 50 years and below 50 years with co-morbidities. In total, Delhi will vaccinate 51 lakh people
> All these people have been identified. Some work is left which will be wrapped up in the next week, Kejriwal said.
> Every vaccination consists of two doses. One crore two lakh doses are required to vaccinate 51 lakh people.
> Delhi has the capacity to store 74 lakh doses at present. But work is being done to ramp up the capacity to store one crore 15 lakh vaccine doses.
> Registration of these people are being done. These people will get notification through SMS or any other medium about the date, time, place of their vaccination.
> There are sufficient locations in Delhi which will be turned into vaccine booths. All training has also been done.