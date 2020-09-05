How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 86,432 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,089 deaths on Saturday, India’s tally stands at 4,023,179, according to the Union health ministry. (HT PHOTO)

India has become the third country in the world to record more than four million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after the United States and Brazil.

The US has 6,200,186 Covid-19 patients and Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With the highest single-day spike of 86,432 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,089 deaths on Saturday, India’s tally stands at 4,023,179, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll in the country reached 69,561. India has registered more than 80,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row.

The rise from three million to four million Covid-19 cases took just 13 days. India passed three million coronavirus disease cases on August 23. India had recorded 3,041,463 Covid-19 cases after 70,182 fresh infections and 914 new deaths were reported on that day.

India took 17 days to jump from two million to three million Covid-19 cases. On August 6, India reported more than 62,000 cases of the coronavirus disease, for the first time in a single day, and over 880 deaths across the country, the Union health ministry’s data shows.

The country, which had been recording over 50,000 fresh cases every day since July 30, saw 62,538 Covid-19 cases and 886 fatalities between August 6 and 7, pushing its infection tally to 2,027,074 and death toll to 41,585, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.

India crossed two million Covid-19 cases, three weeks after it crossed a million cases on July 16. According to an HT analysis, nearly 38% of new cases since the day India’s tally crossed a million Covid-19 infections have come from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar. These five states together were responsible for less than 19% of cases before July 16 when India hit the million-mark.

The number of Covid-19 cases in India reached five lakh (or half a million-mark) on June 26, in just a little over 19 days. The next half-million came on July 16, according to an analysis of data from states and Union territories. After the one million-mark, India crossed the 1.5 million milestone on July 28.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark.

The case fatality rate (CFR) due to the coronavirus infection has further declined to 1.73%. There are 846,395 active cases of coronavirus infection, which is 21.04% of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data on Saturday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,77,38,491 samples have been tested up to September 4 with 10,59,346 samples being tested on Friday.