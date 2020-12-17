Delhi Assembly rejects all 3 farm laws; Kejriwal tears copies, says every farmer has become Bhagat Singh

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further questioned the BJP-led government how many more sacrifices the agitating farmers would have to make in order to get their voices heard. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the central government amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation during the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly. The protests against the Centre’s three farm reforms have entered day 22.

Kejriwal tore the copies of the three farm laws during the session and appealed to the Centre to not become worse than the Britishers.

“What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for the 1st time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 Farm laws in this assembly and appeal Centre not to become worse than Britisher,” the Delhi chief minister said, according to news agency ANI.

Kejriwal further questioned the BJP-led government as to how many more sacrifices the agitating farmers would have to make in order to get their voices heard.

“Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Government is saying that they are reaching out to farmers and trying to explain the benefits of farm bills. UP CM told farmers that they’ll benefit from these bills as their land won’t be taken away. Is it a benefit?” he added.

Earlier, Delhi transport minister and AAP leader Kailash Gahlot had tabled a resolution in the assembly session for the removal of three news laws which passed during the monsoon session of Parliament in December.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday had said that farmers protesting near the national capital could not block the city with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde adding that a protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life.

“The Centre and farmers have to talk; we are thinking of an impartial and independent committee before whom both parties can give its side of the story to resolve the impasse on farm laws,” Bobde said and added that the independent committee would give a finding which should be followed.