Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to get agri laws repealed, asks Rahul Gandhi

How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to get agri laws repealed, asks Rahul Gandhi

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 13:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. (HT File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday cited a media report to claim that 11 farmers had died in the last 17 days while protesting against the new agri laws, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asking how many more sacrifices will farmers have to make to get the legislations repealed.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks, but the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

“How many more sacrifices will the farmers have to make to get the agri laws repealed?” Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a media report which claimed that 11 protesting farmers had lost their lives in the last 17 days due to various reasons such as ill health or a mishap.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that despite the “martyrdom of 11 farmer brothers in the last 17 days, the Modi government is not relenting”.



“They (government) are still standing with their ‘money providers’ not with ‘annadaatas’ (food providers),” he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

“The country wants to know -- ‘Is Rajdharma (constitutional responsibility) bigger or Rajhat’ (stubbornness)?” Surjewala asked, tagging the media report that Gandhi also cited.

Farmers are protesting the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
by Rezaul H Laskar
Govt cancels GST registration of 163k biz entities over non-filing of tax returns
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Bengal: 3 shot after altercation over installing solar lamps
by Sreyasi Pal
Milind ’s bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop makes fans swoon
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Uttar Pradesh approves financial incentives for Samsung display factory
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Kareena Kapoor in Rs 4.5k dress shows how to do maternity fashion right
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.