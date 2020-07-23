Sections
Home / India News / ‘How should India deal with China?’ Rahul Gandhi to explain in third part of video series today

‘How should India deal with China?’ Rahul Gandhi to explain in third part of video series today

Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted two videos on June 17 and 20, attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with China.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a campaign rally in Haryana. (PTI file photo)

In continuation of his video series focusing on border tension with the neighbouring country and other issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will explain -- ‘how should India deal with China?’.

The official Twitter handle of Congress had put out a tweet on Wednesday stating, “How should India deal with China? Watch Rahul Gandhi explain in the third part of the series. Tune in tomorrow at 10 am.”

The Wayanad MP had earlier posted two videos on June 17 and 20, attacking the Centre over its handling of the ongoing tussle with the Dragon.

Reiterating that China has still occupied India’s territory, Gandhi had on June 20 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India’s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’ (56-inch).



Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video message and wrote, “Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness.”

In the video message, speaking on “China’s Strategic Game Plan” the Congress leader said: “What is China’s strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don’t do anything without thinking about it strategically.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In UP Board’s new English books, English authors out, Indian authors in
Jul 23, 2020 08:55 IST
King cobra rescued from well in Odisha, later released in the forest
Jul 23, 2020 08:53 IST
‘He couldn’t bowl or bat’: Why Sohail didn’t want Afridi to open in ’99 WC
Jul 23, 2020 08:52 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ICMR approves second rapid antigen test kit to detect Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jul 23, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.