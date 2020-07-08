How Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar was tracked and gunned down

Amar Dubey was co-accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village last Thursday.

After frequent raids in search of Vikas Dubey and his aides, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday morning gunned down one of his closest accomplices Amar Dubey on deserted stretch under Modaha police station limits of Hamirpur district, said UP Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar.

Kumar said Amar Dubey was co-accused in sensational shootout in which eight policemen, including deputy SP Devendra Mishra, was shot dead when a police team raided Vikas Dubey’s house in Bikru village in Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday. He said Amar Dubey along with Vikas Dubey was on run after the shootout and the state police were making efforts to arrest him.

Amar was hiding in Artara village.

Incidentally, the STF sleuths gunned down Amar only few hours after Vikas Dubey gave them a slip when they raided a hotel near Badarpur border in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday night.

A senior police official privy of the development said the CCTV footage suggested that a man resembling Vikas Dubey along with two men had stayed in the hotel and left few hours before the STF, with help of Faridabad crime branch, raided there.

He said three suspects were later picked up from Faridabad whose identity cards were used to book the hotel room. He said the details extracted from the three suspects suggested that Vikas Dubey was one among the three men who stayed in hotel on forged identities. He said further raids were carried out at different locations in Faridabad and Delhi on the basis of information extracted from them.