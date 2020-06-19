Sections
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer's grandson explains

How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15. A Colonel was among those killed.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A satellite image of Galwan Valley in Ladakh, on June 9. (Planet Labs via Reuters)

Galwan Valley, the place where a clash took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese soldiers, has been named after local explorer Ghulam Rasool Galwan.

Rasool’s grandson Mohammad Amin Galwan said that his grandfather was the first to cross the valley while trekking with the British in 1895.

“The weather turned bad and it was difficult to save the British team. Death was in front of their eyes. Rasool Galwan steered the team to the destination,” he told news agency IANS. “The British were happy and asked him what reward he wants, he said I don’t need anything but name the nallah on my name,” Galwan added.

“During British time, the area was named Galwan Rasool or Galwan Nala,” he said.



Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash in this valley in Ladakh on June 15. A Colonel was among those killed. The face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh, India said. The situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, the foreign ministry said.

Speaking about the current stand-off, Amin Galwan said he salutes the jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley.

“In 1962, the Chinese entered that area and our brave soldiers pushed them back. There are a lot of activities happening in that area these days. Our jawans are standing their ground. The area belongs to us for the last over 200 years and it will remain so,” he added.

