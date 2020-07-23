Grand event awaits PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple ceremony on Aug 5: Report

Workers clean stone blocks to be used in construction of the Ram Temple, at a workshop in Ayodhya, on July 21. (PTI Photo)

The ground-breaking ceremony planned in Ayodhya on August 5 for a grand Ram temple will be reminiscent of the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple in that ceremony, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

The grand event will be telecast live, Hindustan reported. A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust told Hindustan that they have made arrangements for every devotee to feel and experience the event, even though the physical presence of people will be curtailed.

Hindustan reported that apart from live telecast, dozens of giant LED screens will be installed in the twin cities of Ayodhya and Faizabad so that people can watch the ceremony on a grand scale.

Giri had earlier said that social distancing norms will be ensured at the programme, with not more than 200 people attending the ceremony.

“The Prime Minister will visit Hanuman Garhi, Ram Lalla temple, plant a tree and later do the ‘bhoomi pujan’,” he had said.

The trust was formed by the government for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling on November 9 last year.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

Giri said the main saints from Ayodhya and across the country, social workers and political leaders will be invited for the event.

He said that the temple will be ready within three and a half years.