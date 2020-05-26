HT City spotlight: Beating lockdown gloom like a boss

Covid-19 has been particularly cruel to the older generation. The isolation from loved ones is taxing for senior citizens who live alone. As we devote this fortnight to the care of the elderly, we talk to people who are using this time to renew their hobbies. They share tips on how the elderly can get through the lockdown with a smile!

Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, 69, says, “This period can help you learn new avenues of communication. Since my students wanted online dance classes, I familiarised myself with Facebook Live and Instagram Live.”

Art can be immensely healing and you don’t have to be a professional to pick up the brush, says artist Sanjay Bhattarcharya, 62. “Artworks inspired by nature kept me busy. Art has a therapeutic effect,” he says.

Publisher Karan Puri, 69, says, “Reading has kept me happy. It’s an asset to maintain emotional and intellectual equilibrium. I read Tuesdays with Morrie again in the lockdown and would suggest others to

read it, too.”

Even dressing up can boost your mood, says model Sapna Dutta, 62. “I’ve been dressing up, putting on makeup and clicking my own pictures! If you have not been into selfies, just put on your perfect smile and create some self-portraits,” she says.