HT E-Tourism Conclave: Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal

This World Tourism Day (September 27), Hindustan Times will shine a light on new-age travel experiences in India through a special virtual platform that showcases the country’s leading efforts in reviving its most beloved sector. After a successful first season in 2019, HT Tourism Conclave is raring to go live this year between September 24 and 25, centered on the theme: Indian Tourism – Road to Recovery ‘Refocus, Reboot, Revive’.

Taking the model of discussions and conversations with top industrialists, politicos and film personalities online due to the pandemic, the e-conclave will have a total of eight sessions spread over two days. With the Indian tourism industry taking a serious blow since the pandemic, there is a need to redefine and revisit the way we think tourism, and this has been taken as the focal point for Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant would be the keynote speakers this year. With the series of web sessions, the conclave promises to engage and enlighten the audience on the consistent efforts of Central and State tourism boards to support the affected sector. It will also highlight the current situation of the tourism industry and the immediate future with the new normal.

Catch all the action live on September 24 and 25, 11am onwards on Hindustan Times’ Facebook Page.

