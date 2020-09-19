Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / HT E-Tourism Conclave: Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal

HT E-Tourism Conclave: Redefining the future of tourism in India in the new normal

Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave takes the model of discussions and conversations with top industrialists, politicos and film personalities online to highlight the current situation of the tourism industry and the immediate future with the new normal.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:24 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times

Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave, a digital-led thought leadership platform, aims to discuss the key challenges and opportunities with top industry leaders from travel and tourism sector.

This World Tourism Day (September 27), Hindustan Times will shine a light on new-age travel experiences in India through a special virtual platform that showcases the country’s leading efforts in reviving its most beloved sector. After a successful first season in 2019, HT Tourism Conclave is raring to go live this year between September 24 and 25, centered on the theme: Indian Tourism – Road to Recovery ‘Refocus, Reboot, Revive’.

Taking the model of discussions and conversations with top industrialists, politicos and film personalities online due to the pandemic, the e-conclave will have a total of eight sessions spread over two days. With the Indian tourism industry taking a serious blow since the pandemic, there is a need to redefine and revisit the way we think tourism, and this has been taken as the focal point for Hindustan Times E-Tourism Conclave.

Read: ‘We stayed at post offices and collector’s offices during Gangs of Wasseypur shoot’, says Richa Chadha at HT Tourism Conclave

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel and CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant would be the keynote speakers this year. With the series of web sessions, the conclave promises to engage and enlighten the audience on the consistent efforts of Central and State tourism boards to support the affected sector. It will also highlight the current situation of the tourism industry and the immediate future with the new normal.

Read: HT Tourism Conclave 2019: ​Increase in demand for women-only trips, says Deep Kalra

Catch all the action live on September 24 and 25, 11am onwards on Hindustan Times’ Facebook Page.

Follow @htTweets for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Sep 19, 2020 17:51 IST
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Sep 19, 2020 18:24 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gears up to tackle second wave
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Woman sings G.O.A.T., video impresses Diljit Dosanjh
Sep 19, 2020 18:15 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Guest column: Shape of fashion
Sep 19, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.