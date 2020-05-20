Sections
Home / India News / HT Salutes: 2 recovered mohalla clinic docs returned to a caring response

HT Salutes: 2 recovered mohalla clinic docs returned to a caring response

Dr Gopal Jha (51) was the first health care worker in the city to test positive for the viral infection, on March 21. His wife, Dr Alpana Jha (49), tested positive a few days later, along with their daughter.

Updated: May 20, 2020 03:42 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr Gopal Jha (Sanchit Khanna/HT )

Dr Gopal Jha (51) was the first health care worker in the city to test positive for the viral infection, on March 21. His wife, Dr Alpana Jha (49), tested positive a few days later, along with their daughter.

He was also part of the first cluster of cases that were reported from Delhi. His colony in Dilshad Garden was one of the city’s first containment zones.

“I was a little apprehensive on my first day back. I kept wondering whether patients would be scared to come to my clinic. Everybody in the area knew my wife and I had the infection. But the reception we received was quite the opposite. My regular patients actually came just to ask about my health and well-being. It was nice to talk to them again,” Dr Gopal Jha said.

The clinic was sanitised and kept ready while he recovered from severe symptoms of the disease at Safdarjung hospital.



He was discharged in the first week of April.

He started developing symptoms the day after he got a call from the district authorities asking him to get tested at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital near his house, after one of the patients he had referred there tested positive. He was moved to Safdarjung hospital when he got high fever, cough, loose motion, and had to be put on oxygen therapy for breathing difficulties. His wife and daughter had mild symptoms.

“At first I developed a mild fever, which I thought could be because of all the stress... Then, the fever shot up a day later and I started coughing two days after that. I had loose motion and high fever for all 14 fourteen days. The worst was the feeling that I could not breathe. The doctors had to put me on oxygen, after I told them I was feeling a little breathless,” he said.

“I did not expect I would have the infection. I maintained social distance when the patient came in. She would have been in my clinic for no longer than five minutes, and I cleaned all the surfaces after she left,” said Dr Jha.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Salutes: 2 recovered mohalla clinic docs returned to a caring response
May 20, 2020 03:42 IST
HT Salutes: The worry of coming home to a joint family
May 20, 2020 03:15 IST
HT Salutes: A Covid +ve doctor found support from an unlikely source
May 20, 2020 03:02 IST
HT Salutes: After a month away from home, a return
May 20, 2020 02:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.