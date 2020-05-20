HT Salutes: After a month away from home, a return

It’s only been five days since Shashi Gandhi returned to his second-floor flat in northeast Delhi’s Jhilmil after a month. He worked in the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak hospital for 14 days, which was followed by 14 days in quarantine. He lives with his wife and two sons.

By the time he was posted in the ward in mid-April, his family was already prepared; the 2,000-bed hospital had been turned into a dedicated treatment facility for the viral infection.

“We all knew we will have to work in the Covid ward, so we were prepared, as were our families. They asked me to stay safe and come back soon. When I reached the room the hospital had allotted to me, I found a nice surprise. My children had made a gift pack for me with biscuits and chocolates. I don’t know when they slipped it in my bag,” he said.

After work, he would video call his family every day. But a video call was not enough on April 27, which marked the 12th anniversary of his marriage with Mandeep. “I did not know what to do, so after work ended, I decided to go home. But I did not go up to my flat. I just sat in my car downstairs and spoke to my family from afar. I kept some chocolates for them and left,” he said.

When in the hospital, he said working in personal protective equipment (PPE) was one of the foremost challenges. “It just gets so hot inside the coverall. We would be drenched in sweat after taking the PPE off after our shifts,” he said.

He is likely to be posted for the next round of Covid-19 duty in the last week of this month.

Shashi’s wife admitted that they were scared. “This is a new infection and we hear about what is happening in the city. But I also feel proud that my family is contributing in the fight against this disease.”