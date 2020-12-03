Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education

HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education

Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO, Central Square Foundation, said, “children should learn their mother tongue if they want to acquire language skills”.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO, Central Square Foundation and Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman, ISRO and NEPC, in conversation with HT’s editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. (HT Photo.)

The second session of day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2020 saw experts converge their views and ideas on the future of education in India in a post-Covid-19 world. Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO, Central Square Foundation and Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman, ISRO and NEPC, talked about the significance of mother tongue in the education system.

Also read: HTLS 2020 - Ex-ISRO chairman on future of education post Covid-19 crisis

Dhawan said, “children should learn their mother tongue if they want to acquire language skills”. Dr Kasturirangan resounded his views, adding that the three-language formula will be given a little bit more flexibility in the in National Education Policy (NEP).

“It is common sense. Every child learns oral language to listen and speak, that comes naturally just at home because you are surrounded by the language. Reading and writing are extremely hard to learn because you have to translate sound into something artificial which is a written language that we have constructed and that takes a lot of work and if it is a language you are not exposed to or don’t speak at home, it is much harder to acquire te language,” Dhawan pointed out.

Dhawan also called for more autonomy to private schools along with making them accountable.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls
Dec 03, 2020 18:59 IST
LIVE: Farmers’ groups end discussions with Centre, next meeting on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 19:56 IST
Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST

latest news

Farmers’ talks with Centre inconclusive: Who said what
Dec 03, 2020 20:01 IST
HTLS 2020: Covid is tragic but can help build home-based curriculum, says Ashish Dhawan
Dec 03, 2020 19:55 IST
‘Will be destroyed’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns against ‘Love Jihad’
Dec 03, 2020 19:52 IST
Gaggan and Massimo share how food eating will change in a post-Covid world
Dec 03, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.