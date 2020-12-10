Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine

HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine

Banerjee was in conversation with IDFC Institute’s Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha on day 7 of HT Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:14 IST

By hindustantantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Abhijit Banerjee, Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation international professor of economics, MIT. (HT Photo)

Nobel laureate and Ford Foundation international professor of economics, MIT, Abhijit Banerjee, said that he feels that the pandemic is not over yet with Covid-19 vaccines still far away. “We don’t have the basis to assume that we’re out of the pandemic,” Banerjee told IDFC Institute’s Dr Niranjan Rajadhyaksha on day 7 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday.

Banerjee said that it will take at least two quarters for the government to get everybody vaccinated.

On the state of the country’s economy, the Nobel laureate said that he doesn’t know “how quickly the recovery will be”.

Also read: ‘India is important part of the Walmart story’ - CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020



 



“We need a demand bounce as there has been a massive demand shock. Investment has been slow because our domestic economy is not providing huge rewards, hence people are sitting on their money and not investing,” he said.

Describing the Covid-19 pandemic as a “wasted crisis”, Banerjee said that the government “could have done more on the fiscal side”.

“I have always taken the view that there should be more fiscal stimulus,” he added.

Besides Banerjee, day 7 of the HTLS 2020 witnessed enriching sessions with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte, and Doug McMillon, CEO and president, Walmart Inc.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 10, 2020 20:14 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Japan’s domestic travel campaign linked to increased Covid-19 symptoms
Dec 10, 2020 20:14 IST
US jobless claims climb over 850,000 as coronavirus situation worsens
Dec 10, 2020 20:11 IST
Solo sauna a hot favourite in Tokyo as coronavirus cases rise
Dec 10, 2020 20:12 IST
Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune
Dec 10, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.