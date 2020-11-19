Sections
HTLS 2020: ‘Oxford Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600,’ says Adar Poonawalla

Poonawala’s comments came during the second session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit; Day 1, ‘Covid-19: Where Do We Stand’.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 20:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Adar Poonawala, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India, during HT Leadership Summit on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine will be priced at Rs 500-600 Adar Poonawala, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India told Hindustan Times on Thursday. He said it will take another 3-4 months before the vaccine could be made available to the general public. Poonawala’s comments came during the second session of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit; Day 1, ‘Covid-19: Where Do We Stand’.

While in conversation with HT’s health and science editor Sanchita Sharma, Poonawala said that nearly 300-400 million doses of the Oxford vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the first quarter of 2021. Poonawala emphasised the significance of “private players” for enhanced distribution of the vaccine once it hits the market.

“As many private players will have to be brought in to partner with the government for enhanced distribution of the vaccine... we see more of that happening,” he said.

 Also read: HTLS 2020 - Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers



Poonawala said it will take about four more years to get everyone get vaccinated and protected from the virus.



“It will be 2024, till everybody will get vaccinated and protected,” he noted.

Speaking on the possible “side-effects” of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Poonawala said, some of the mild symptoms that were noted across different age groups included, “little fever, weakness, headache, normal cold”.

“Even those symptoms went away in one or two days after giving paracetamol,” he said.

In the opening session of the summit, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health talked about the pandemic, the road ahead for India and the breakthrough achieved by pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer with respect to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Both the experts expressed their delight with the development while cautioning against the challenges ahead.

