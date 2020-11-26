Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

The theme of this year’s summit — being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the Covid-19 pandemic — is Defining a New Era.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will open the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday as he would be conversing with Prashant Jha, editor-views, Hindustan Times. The session will be followed by one in which State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will be talking to Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC TV-18. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will participate in the third and the last session of the day to be moderated by Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.

Also Read: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla

The theme of this year’s summit — being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the Covid-19 pandemic — is Defining a New Era.

 

On day one, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla talked about the ongoing pandemic, the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and Covid-19 vaccine.



Also Read: Urge states to let this be the last year of severe air, says Kejriwal

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were the guests on day two. While Kapil Dev talked about post-Covid cricket scenario among many other things, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s Covid-19 situation.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last seventeen Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience comprised of senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

Two successful editions of the Summit have also been hosted in Singapore where top leaders of the region gathered together to discuss the unstoppable rise of Asia & the East, amid the political and economic surge and the changing paradigm of the world order.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed is serving time at home. Imran Khan govt calls it a jail
Nov 26, 2020 13:35 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 13:37 IST
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism, says Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:17 IST

latest news

Ajit Pawar visits Pandharpur temple, prays for Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 26, 2020 13:40 IST
Maharashtra: Uran fishermen oppose JNPT’s mangrove park proposal
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
Pug’s priceless expression after meeting human baby brother may melt your heart
Nov 26, 2020 13:34 IST
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, says PM Modi
Nov 26, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.