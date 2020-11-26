HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will open the third day of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Thursday as he would be conversing with Prashant Jha, editor-views, Hindustan Times. The session will be followed by one in which State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara will be talking to Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC TV-18. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will participate in the third and the last session of the day to be moderated by Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor, Hindustan Times.

The theme of this year’s summit — being held virtually for the first time ever owing to the Covid-19 pandemic — is Defining a New Era.

On day one, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla talked about the ongoing pandemic, the ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and Covid-19 vaccine.

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were the guests on day two. While Kapil Dev talked about post-Covid cricket scenario among many other things, Kejriwal spoke about Delhi’s Covid-19 situation.

The Hindustan Times Leadership Summit was launched in 2003 to enhance the level of discourse on critical issues, encourage interaction among leaders in important areas and present international quality thought- platforms aimed at solutions. The last seventeen Summits have been outstanding successes with attendance by leaders from India and across the world. The audience comprised of senior politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, business executives, thinkers, commentators and analysts. Over the years, the Summit has become one of India’s most prestigious and eagerly awaited fora.

Two successful editions of the Summit have also been hosted in Singapore where top leaders of the region gathered together to discuss the unstoppable rise of Asia & the East, amid the political and economic surge and the changing paradigm of the world order.