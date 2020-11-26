‘Significant improvement in Q2,’ says SBI chairman, links it to ‘unlock situation’

The second session of Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday saw State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV-18.

Khara, in his opening statements, said that a “significant improvement” in the second quarter (Q2) of the economy was noted and linked it with the government’s move to ‘Unlock’ the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The second quarter of India’s economy has seen significant improvement. I’ll co-relate it with the unlock situation,” Khara told Bhan.

Commenting of the state of the Indian economy, Khara said that post-unlock economic activity revival has given hopes to many.

“Post unlock, every day is a new day,” he said.

The SBI chairman was the second guest on Day 3 of the HTLS 2020 on Thursday. The opening session saw defence minister Rajnath Singh discuss India’s security standpoint on the day that marks the anniversary of the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Singh said that India is no longer a soft target and there has been a paradigm shift in its response to terror.

