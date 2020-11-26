Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Significant improvement in Q2,’ says SBI chairman, links it to ‘unlock situation’

‘Significant improvement in Q2,’ says SBI chairman, links it to ‘unlock situation’

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara was in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV-18 during HTLS 2020 on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 19:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Dinesh K Khara. (S Kumar/ Mint)

The second session of Day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday saw State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in conversation with Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV-18.

Khara, in his opening statements, said that a “significant improvement” in the second quarter (Q2) of the economy was noted and linked it with the government’s move to ‘Unlock’ the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The second quarter of India’s economy has seen significant improvement. I’ll co-relate it with the unlock situation,” Khara told Bhan.

Also read: Paradigm shift in India’s response to terror - Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020





Commenting of the state of the Indian economy, Khara said that post-unlock economic activity revival has given hopes to many.



“Post unlock, every day is a new day,” he said.

The SBI chairman was the second guest on Day 3 of the HTLS 2020 on Thursday. The opening session saw defence minister Rajnath Singh discuss India’s security standpoint on the day that marks the anniversary of the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Singh said that India is no longer a soft target and there has been a paradigm shift in its response to terror.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, veteran cricketer Kapil Dev and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were the esteemed guests who participated and shared their views on a range of issues on the first two days of the summit last week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India making all effort to resolve border issue with China: Rajnath Singh
Nov 26, 2020 19:13 IST
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Nov 26, 2020 19:18 IST
India’s renewable power capacity is 4th largest in the world, says PM Modi at RE-Invest 2020
Nov 26, 2020 19:25 IST
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 18:08 IST

latest news

Adults, children must move more to stay fit in Covid-19 pandemic era: WHO
Nov 26, 2020 19:38 IST
Skeleton of elephant, unidentified animal found at metro construction site near Mandai
Nov 26, 2020 19:35 IST
Tighter corporate governance to lead to better performance: SBI chairman
Nov 26, 2020 19:39 IST
Turkey does not expect US sanctions over Russian S-400s under Joe Biden
Nov 26, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.