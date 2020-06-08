‘Huge problem’: Delhi CM Kejriwal after L-G overrules hospitals for residents move

Shortly after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal overruled and directed authorities that no one should be denied treatment for not being a Delhi resident, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the governor’s order as a “huge problem and challenge” for the city-state. The CM, however, added that his government will honour the directive.

“LG Sahib’s order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during the coronavirus epidemic is a big challenge. May God bless us to serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all,” tweeted the Delhi CM in Hindi this evening.

Baijal, drawing from various Supreme Court judgments, impressed upon the state government that the right to health is an integral part of right to life.