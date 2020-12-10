Human Rights Day 2020: ‘Recover better - stand up for human rights’

Sections
The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. This chosen theme is in sync with the Covid pandemic. It focuses on creating equal opportunities for everyone and addressing the failures and disappointments we all were exposed to due to Covid -19.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Human Rights Day is observed each year on December 10 since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on 10 December 1948, the first global document which outlined human rights. The Declaration established a set of common basic values both with regard to the view of human beings and to the relationship between the state and the individual. It also set standards for human rights, which take precedence over political, economic, cultural and religious differences.

Human rights are rights that states, through international agreements, must guarantee individual people. These rights serve to limit the state’s power over the individual.

The theme of Human Rights Day 2020 is to “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. This chosen theme is in sync with the Covid pandemic. It focuses on creating equal opportunities for everyone and addressing the failures and disappointments we all were exposed to due to Covid -19.

The agenda is to use the day as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights so as to be able to rebuild the world that we seek, for achieving global solidarity, thus advocating shared humanity across communities.

The UN website lists the measures that should be kept in mind while bridging the gaps in human right protection which have been exposed and further fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include: ending discrimination of any kind, addressing inequalities, encouraging participation and solidarity and promoting sustainable development

The aim of this day is to engage the public and the partners of Human Rights as well as the UN family to take transformative action and showcase inspirational practical examples that could contribute in making resilient societies that can recover in a better way.

