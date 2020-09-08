Hunar Haat to begin from October 9 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj

Hunar Haat, a crafts fair organised by the ministry of minority affairs that gives platform to local artisans will be resumed after a gap of about 6 months from October 9 to 18 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The fair that was put on hold because of the ongoing Corona pandemic, will have local to global as the theme and the focus will be on indigenous exquisite Indian toys.

Union Minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said every corner of the country has a traditional and ancestral legacy of indigenous toys. “This legacy, which was on the verge of extinction, has got a boon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for Swadeshi Toys. The Indian toy industry has got tremendous boost after PM Modi advocated vocal for local toys,” the minister said in a statement.

During his radio programme, Man Ki Baat, in August, PM Modi said the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small and urged start-up entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’.

The Prime Minister held discussions with industry representatives to increase the production of indigenous toys. He also held a meeting with ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys and said India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys. This art, he said, not only has cultural links but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children. The PM suggested that such clusters should be promoted through innovative and creative methods.

Taking a cue from the PM’s suggestion, Naqvi said, the haat will offer a platform for indigenous toys made from wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. “The Hunar Haat will be an enormous platform providing market and opportunities to master artisans who prepare these indigenous exquisite toys. More than 30%of the stalls will be for artisans who male indigenous toys, they will also be extended help through various institutions for attractive packaging of swadeshi toys,” the minister said.

The fair, as per the minister, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 500,000 Indian artisans, craftsmen, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the last five years.