Hunt for UP gangster Vikas Dubey intensified after he was spotted near Delhi

An official says Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey was spotted in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Lucknow

A man suspected to be Vikas Dubey outside a shop in Faridabad, ANI quoting police sources. (ANI Photo/Source: CCTV footage )

Three persons close to gangster Vikas Dubey, who was involved in the ambush of policemen in Kanpur, have been arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh STF and local crime branch team, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Dubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, the official said. “Three persons close to Vikas Dubey arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat,” a senior official told PTI. Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

