Husband of woman who accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA of rape skips police summons, faces action

The Dehradun police probing a case of blackmail and extortion against a 30-year-old woman who has accused a BJP MLA of rape, are considering legal action against her husband for failing to appear before them to record his statement despite several notices, a senior police officer said Thursday.

The woman’s husband is a co-accused named in the case in which the woman has been accused of blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 cr from BJP MLA from Dwarahat Mahesh Negi last month. The case was registered on the complaint lodged by Negi’s wife Rita Negi. Both Negi and his wife are accused in a rape and criminal intimidation case registered on the directions of a local court on the petition of the woman who allegedly made the extortion bid.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police Dehradun said, “The woman’s husband has been informed several times by the police to come before the investigation officer to record his statement. But he didn’t show up.”

“His statements are very important in the ongoing investigation despite that he is not coming to record them. Also, we have come to know that he has left the city to join duty without informing police. We are now thinking of taking action against him as per legal procedure,” said Joshi.

The extortion and rape cases which came to light in August has turned into a major political issue between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress.

The woman had accused Negi of raping her for the last two years and also fathering her child. She has been demanding a DNA test of Negi and her child to prove her allegations. Negi has, however, refuted the allegations and termed it a conspiracy against him by Congress.