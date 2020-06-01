Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Hustle-bustle returns to railway stations, long queues of passengers as 200 trains resume service

Hustle-bustle returns to railway stations, long queues of passengers as 200 trains resume service

While social distancing norms were maintained at most places, the stations were not bereft of long queues.  

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 15:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New delhi

Tamil Nadu: Passengers arrive at Madurai Railway Station to board trains to their respective destinations, as Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger trains today. (ANI)

Scores of passengers were seen scurrying, queueing up in long lines as the Railways commenced operation of 200 interstate passenger trains from today amid the coronavirus pandemic. Passengers at most railways stations were seen observing proper social distancing measures, wearing masks and following other mandatory norms amid the Covid-19 crisis.  

While social distancing norms were maintained at most places, the stations were not bereft of long queues as the hustle-bustle returned to the train stations.  

In order to avoid chaos at railways stations, the Northern Railways on Sunday issued an entry and exit plan for passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and New Delhi Railway Station.

 Also read: Full list of trains to resume from June 1



As per the plan, for Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station the entry and exit will be from Bhogal side. For Delhi Junction Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from Chandni Chowk side. For New Delhi Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from both Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj side.



“It is advised to carry food and water from home and travel with light luggage. Bedroll and linen will ‘NOT’ be provided by Railways,” the statement read.

 Also read: Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’

The Ministry of Railways suspended its operation in March, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of 21-day lockdown on March 25. Shramik Special trains, to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their native states, were started from May 1. Pair of 30 Special AC trains were started from May 12. The resumption of 200 interstate passenger trains from today comes as an important step in Centre’s plan to restore passenger rail services across the country in a graded manner.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manipur handloom authority urges textile ministry to stop production of traditional cloth in UP
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
More than just a manicure, nail art on budget this season
Jun 01, 2020 16:47 IST
Feline proves that there is only space for one Shahenshah in this household
Jun 01, 2020 16:43 IST
Mohena Kumari Singh, five family members test Covid-19 positive
Jun 01, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.