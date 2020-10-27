Hyderabad Airport introduces e-boarding for international passengers

Based on a rigorous and successful pilot project, the government gave its nod for the Hyderabad International Airport to roll out its e-boarding services for international flights. (ANI PHOTO.)

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday announced the introduction of paperless e-boarding facility for all international passengers travelling abroad from Hyderabad.

Claiming that it is a significant milestone in the history of Indian aviation, chief executive officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) Pradeep Panicker said the e-boarding solution for international operations was the first for any Indian airport.

He reminded that the Hyderabad International Airport held the distinction of being the first and only airport in India to offer truly end-to-end paperless e-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights. “In line with this, we have launched this facility for international passengers as well,” he said.

The pilot project of providing e-boarding solutions to international passengers was introduced on IndiGo Airlines on October 2, when its Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight.

“After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solution for international operations,” Panicker said.

Based on a rigorous and successful pilot project, the government gave its nod for the Hyderabad International Airport to roll out its e-boarding services for international flights. “The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines,” an official release from GMR said.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, the release said.

As a process, any passenger boarding an international flight using e-boarding service will have to book the ticket online and do a web check-in. At the airport, the passenger has to display the digital/printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner. The CISF personnel will validate the documents and allow the passenger to enter.

At the check-in counter, the check-in agent scans the boarding card and the passenger has to drop the luggage off at the counter. At the immigration, the authorities verify the passport. At the security screening zone, the passenger puts his or her hand baggage on the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), moves for security check. Scans the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner and moves on.

At the boarding gate, the passenger scans the boarding card on an e-boarding scanner and moves towards the gates for boarding the aircraft, the official release said.