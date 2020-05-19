Hyderabad crawls back to normalcy after easing curbs on Covid-19 lockdown

Hyderabad: Normalcy was restored in Hyderabad except for 16 containment zones, which are mostly located in the old walled city, after 56 days of lockdown to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) outbreak, as the Telangana government eased several restrictions in a bid to open up economic activities in the state capital.

Traffic snarls could be seen at several intersections, as people took to the streets in their personal vehicles and two-wheelers. But, state-run buses and metro rail services are yet to resume within the city limits.

Auto-rickshaws and private taxis were back on the roads but their numbers were few and far between, as many drivers are still held up at their native places.

Automobile showrooms, shops selling spare mechanical parts, hardware, electrical and electronic shops, and mobile phone stores have been operational for the last four days.

Other smaller commercial establishments, including garments’ shops, footwear shops, and jewellery showrooms also opened on Tuesday.

However, only 50% of the shops opened on the first day, because of the odd-even rule enforced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

“The shops will be allowed to open on corresponding alternate days. Those with odd numbers will open on odd days and those with even numbers will open on even-numbered days of the week,” said Lokesh Kumar, commissioner, GHMC

“In case of any problem or a dispute between two adjacent shops or cluster of shops, the administration will close down all the shops till the lockdown period,” he added.

Most of the commercial establishments, however, did not engage in sales on the first day, as they were busy in a clean-up drive.

“We had to hurriedly close our shops on March 22 without making any arrangements for packing and storing the materials kept on display. Many dress materials got damaged,” said Ramesh, owner of a garment boutique in Punjagutta.

“It’ll take another couple of days for normal life to be restored in Hyderabad. People are still hesitant to come out because of the growing panic over Covid-19. Besides, shopping malls, multiplexes, and restaurants are still closed. Unless it’s essential, people are unlikely to venture out,” said Satyanarayana, a GHMC official.

The state government has not permitted inter-state bus services, including those to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. However, intra-state bus services resumed their operations from 6 am on Tuesday.

State-run buses, which are slated to come to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, are barred from entry into the city because they have to pass through containment zones. But Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad was thrown open on Tuesday.

The state government-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) authorities have provided masks and hand sanitisers to their staff. “There wasn’t much rush of passengers on the first day, as we resumed our services with 6,000 buses,” said Yadagiri, executive director, RTC, Telangana.