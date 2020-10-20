Sections
Home / India News / Hyderabad floods: Delhi will donate Rs 15 crore to Telangana, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Hyderabad floods: Delhi will donate Rs 15 crore to Telangana, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Monday, Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanswami donated Rs 10 crore to the flood-hit Telangana. At least 70 people have died across Telangana, with almost half or 33 deaths in its capital Hyderabad alone.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) rescuing an infant from flood-affected Hafiz Baba Nagar following heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad on Sunday (ANI Photo)

As Hyderabad battles floods, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed his support for the ‘brothers and sisters’ in Telangana’s capital city and said his government will donate Rs 15 crore to Telangana towards its relief efforts.

“Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brothers and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi government will donate Rs 15 crore to the government of Telangana for its relief efforts,” Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, tweeted.

 

Kejriwal’s announcement comes a day after his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Edappadi K Palaniswami donated Rs 10 crore to Telangana from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Tamil Nadu is also sending blankets and mats for the flood victims.



On October 13, the IT hub was hit by one of its worst deluges in recent times, the ripple effects of which are being felt even now. On Sunday, the city was battered yet again by an overnight spell of rain. According to the Telangana government, at least 70 people have lost their lives due to floods across the state, almost half of which or 33, are from Hyderabad alone. Also, in a press release, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said a total of 37,409 families were affected due to the floods in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 10,000 financial assistance to each family that was affected by the floods. He also announced Rs one lakh for those whose houses were completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for those whose houses were partially destroyed. Rao also announced his government will immediately release Rs 550 crore for helping those affected, especially the poor.

Besides Telangana, its fellow southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also battling floods.

