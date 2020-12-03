Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am tomorrow; CCTV cameras to record entire process

Hyderabad civic election results 2020: Counting to begin at 8am tomorrow; CCTV cameras to record entire process

As ballot papers were used for the election, the results will be known later on Friday. The vote count can be followed on the website of Telangana State election commission.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Voters wait for their turn to cast vote during the re-polling at Old Malakpet ward for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on Thursday. (PTI)

The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election will begin at 8am on Friday amid elaborate security arrangements. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

As ballot papers were used for the election, the results will be known later on Friday. The vote count can be followed on the website of Telangana State election commission.

The voting took place on December 1 following a high-octane campaign which. however, did not match with the voter turnout percentage. Only 34 lakh voters caste their ballots out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, which translated to a voter turnout of only 46.55 per cent.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the last election in 2016 bagging 99 out of 150 wards. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM had won 44 seats, while the BJP won four seats, Cogress two and the TDP one.

BJP conducted a spirited campaign with Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP adda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, party MP Tejasvi Surya participating in the campaign. The GHMC election is being seen as a litmus test for 2023 state assembly election as 24 assembly segments fall under the GHMC limits.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Dec 03, 2020 21:43 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST

latest news

Land laws: National Conference leader Devender Singh Rana hits out at BJP for betraying Jammuites
Dec 03, 2020 22:31 IST
BJP raking up Gupkar, Pak issues to hide own failures: J&K Congress
Dec 03, 2020 22:29 IST
IndiGo to remove leave without pay for staffers from January 1
Dec 03, 2020 22:26 IST
Former CM Sukhbir Singh Badal says Parkash Badal’s returning of award sends a strong message
Dec 03, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.