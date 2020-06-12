Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Hyderabad hospital mixes up Covid-19 victim’s body with another

Hyderabad hospital mixes up Covid-19 victim’s body with another

The Hyderabad hospital came to light when relatives of a person who died on Wednesday found that his body was missing.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 06:53 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, Hyderabad

A medical team wheels out the body of a person who died of Covid-19 during a handover to family members outside the mortuary, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT File Photo )

In a major mix-up, authorities at state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad handed over the body of a man who died of Covid-19 to another family, which performed the last rites.

The incident came to light on Thursday after relatives of a 37-year-old man, who had died at the hospital on Wednesday, found that his body was missing.

The frantic search involving police led to the finding.

The 37-year-old died in the early hours of Wednesday. “The hospital staff called us to identify the body but it was not there. We kept searching all over the hospital with the help of police and today, we came to know that the body was handed over to another family and they performed the last rites,” a relative of the deceased told IANS.



The family of the other deceased was called back to the hospital on Thursday and it was found that the body of their relative was still lying in the mortuary. After taking the consent of the relatives of the 37-year-old man, the body was handed over to them.

“The entire incident is very shocking for us. We are planning to lodge a complaint against the hospital administration,” the relative said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Remote work to help tap new biz: TCS
Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
Covid-19: 46 districts in 13 states have higher confirmation rate than national average
Jun 12, 2020 07:27 IST
BR Shetty’s firm may be offered debt recast
Jun 12, 2020 07:20 IST
Retail passenger vehicle sales dive 87% in May amid Covid-19 lockdown
Jun 12, 2020 07:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.