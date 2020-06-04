Hyderabad man promises Rs 2 lakh for informer about Kerala elephant killers

As outrage continues over the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Malappuram in Kerala late last month after it ate an explosive-laden pineapple, a stock broker in Hyderabad on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs two lakh to anyone who discloses the identity of the culprit(s).

B T Srinivasan (55), who is also general secretary of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations of Greater Hyderabad, tweeted: #Elephant@CMOKerala, I want to offer a reward of 2 lakhs from my personal savings to the person who gives information about the miscreants who made a pregnant elephant eat a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant, which died in Kerala’s Malappuram.

He also tagged BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi.

He said the killing of the elephant left him shocked and depressed.

“Kerala is supposed to have high literacy. Is it the way literate people behave? Don’t they have heart? I am shocked and depressed,” Srinivasan told Hindustan Times.

Hailing from a family of agriculturists at Vuyyuru in Krishna district, Srinivasan moved to Hyderabad after graduation in 1985 and was involved in stock broking activities.

He said some of his friends also came forward to supplement his efforts after seeing his twee. “Let me see whether the reward could be scaled up. But I would like to offer Rs 2 lakh from my own pocket,” he said.

Once the informer about the elephant killer is traced, Srinivasan wants to go all the way to Kerala to hand over the cash reward to the person. “My intention is to convey the message that assault on wildlife is as heinous as attack on humans. All are equal in nature,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the laws were not very stringent towards people involved in cruelty towards animals. “At the most, the accused might get imprisonment for three years. I feel he should get life imprisonment for such inhuman activity and the culprits should be named and shamed. But the laws have to be amended for the same,” Srinivasan said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinyarayi Vijayan tweeted that the culprits would be brought to book.