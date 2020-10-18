Hyderabad rains: 6-year-old killed in wall collapse in Turkapet area

A six-year-old child was killed after a wall collapsed in Hyderabad’s Turkapet area following rains in the city, which have caused water logging in several parts, according to news agency ANI. Heavy rains had lashed Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Goshamahal and Vijayanagar areas of Hyderabad on Saturday night.

“A six-year-old child died after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Turkapet area, A case has been registered,” G Ranaveer Reddy, inspector of police with the Mangalhat Police Station, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Extremely heavy rainfall had lashed Telangana, along with Karnataka and Maharashtra, between October 14 and 16. It caused massive urban flooding in Hyderabad and killed at least 30 people in Telangana. Several people lost their lives due to floods in parts of Maharashtra as well.

Rescue operations were carried in the city and in one such mission Abdullapurmet Police pulled out a car stuck in overflowing water using an earth-moving machine in Rachakonda. Heavy flooding was also reported in Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad on Saturday. Eight members of a family had been washed away in the floods in the area, caused by heavy rains in the recent days.

Abdul Wahab, Chandrayangutta Corporator, urged people to stay safe by moving to the first floor of their own or other buildings in the neighbourhood. “People in Balapur, Baba Nagar and nearby areas should not stay at the ground floor of their houses, they have to shift to the nearby first floor in the same buildings or that of others in the neighbourhood,” Wahab said in the message, according to ANI.

A rain alert for six days up till Wednesday in Hyderabad was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), saying thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are ‘very likely’ to strike across Telangana, days after at least 50 people were killed in the state.

The weather bureau has said Hyderabad will see a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Sunday. There will be generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Monday and on Tuesday the city will see heavy rain. On Wednesday, a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers have been predicted and rains have been forecast for Thursday and Friday by the bureau.

