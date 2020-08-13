Hyderabad reports dip in Covid cases, rural areas in Telangana see spike

The officials suspect that the increase in the number of cases in the rural areas could be due to migration of workers from Hyderabad back to their rural areas in the last few weeks. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Even as the Telangana government has scaled up testing for Covid-19 in the recent past, there has been a steady decline in the number of positive cases within Greater Hyderabad limits while the rural areas have been reporting a spike in the number of cases.

Official figures released by the Telangana medical and health department indicate that there has been more or less a consistent fall in the number of positive cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

The city, which reported 535 out of the total number of 2,092 positive cases for Covid-19 across Telangana on August 5, has registered only 298 positive cases out of the total number of 1931 cases in the state on August 12.

Except on Tuesday, when the figure went up to 479, during the entire week, there had been a steady fall in the number of positive cases in the city.

According to director of state medical and health G Srinivasa Rao, there has been a gradual fall in the number of positive cases in Greater Hyderabad due to effective containment measures. “We are hoping that the disease will be contained to a large extent in the city,” he said.

However, Rao admitted that there was an increase in the number of positive cases in the districts surrounding Hyderabad like Medchal and Ranga Reddy, and also other parts of Telangana. “We are analysing the factors for this growth and shall take effective control measures,” he said.

The officials suspect that the increase in the number of cases in the rural areas could be due to migration of workers from Hyderabad back to their rural areas in the last few weeks. “Moreover, testing facilities for Covid-19 in the districts have also been stepped up. Earlier, people used to come to Hyderabad for testing. Hence, more cases were reported in Hyderabad earlier and now, districts are reporting an increase in the number,” another official of the health department said.

On an average, around 23,000 tests are being conducted in the state every day. Yet, the number of positive cases is not very high compared to many other states. The recovery rate in Telangana is 72.93 per cent, as against the national average of 70.37 per cent, the official said.

As of Wednesday night, Telangana had recorded a cumulative number of 86,475 positive cases, of which only 22,736 are active cases and the overall number of recoveries is 63,074. So far, 665 people died of Covid-19, with the overall mortality rate being 0.76 per cent while the countrywide figure is 1.97 per cent.