Hyderabad revenue intelligence sleuths bust Rs 97 crore worth narcotics racket

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) authorities in Hyderabad on Monday, claimed to have busted a multi-state drug cartel and seized narcotics worth Rs 47 crore, besides raw material worth another Rs 50 crore and arrested three people, including two from Mumbai.

An official release from the DRI, Hyderabad zonal unit said the officers of DRI raided a factory on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 15, following a tip off that Mephedrone, a banned psychotropic substance under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), was being illegally manufactured there.

The DRI authorities seized 142.6 kgs of Mephedrone worth Rs 28.52 crore and 31 kgs of Ephedrine, also a banned drug, worth Rs 3.1 crore. Besides, about 250 kg of raw material worth Rs 50 crore, procured for manufacture of Mephedrone, was seized from the factory premises. These drugs were meant for supply to various cities in India.

Acting on information given by the accused, the DRI authorities intercepted one such consignment of Mephedrone being sent from Hyderabad to Mumbai, while it was being transported in a private passenger bus as cargo with nobody accompanying it.

In a series of swift follow-up raids, the DRI authorities identified the recipients of the consignment in Mumbai and raided their premises including a drug manufacturing laboratory at a residence, resulting in recovery of Mephedrone and Ketamine ready to be distributed, in addition to samples of other psychotropic substances. It clearly indicated a sophisticated distribution network both within the country and abroad.

“In a carefully coordinated operation spanning over three days across multiple locations in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the officers of DRI seized 210 kg of Mephedrone, 10 kg of Ketamine and 31 kg of Ephedrine –worth Rs 47 crore, besides raw material worth Rs 50 crore. Further, cash of Rs 45 lakh in Indian, US and Euro currency was seized,” the additional director general said.

While the mastermind involved in illegally manufacturing the narcotics was arrested in Hyderabad, two others were held in Mumbai. “The syndicate has a well-established chain of supply both within and outside the country. The payment for the raw material and finished products took place through Hawala channels,” the official said.