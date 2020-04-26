Hyderabad’s Rachakonda Police adopt orphanages, old age homes during Covid-19 crisis

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said the police force decided to adopt thehomes as they mostly depend on the service of kind-hearted people in society. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

In a benevolent gesture, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here has adopted as many as 41 old age homes, orphanages and homes for specially abled persons amid the ongoing lockdown.

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, inmates of the homes are being supplied with groceries and other essentials by the police even as different NGOs have also come forward to join hands with them in arranging ration, medicines and safety equipment.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said the police force decided to adopt thehomes as they mostly depend on the service of kind-hearted people in society.

During the lockdown which restricts people to venture out, such people were not able to serve the needy nor the managements of the homes were in a position to step out to manage things.

The requirement of each of the homes is assessed by the SHO concerned and furnished to the Office of Commissioner of Police.

The Citizen Volunteer Cell at Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is managing the procurement and distribution of food, ration and other relief material and then maps the donors to the homes and ensures all that is necessary is supplied to them, said Bhagwat, who himself has distributed groceries at some of these homes and personally ensuring that their needs are fulfilled.

Bhagwat said so far 41 orphanages, old age homes and homes for specially abled housing nearly 1,630 inmates were identified and the police would meet the requirements of the homes.

Rachakonda is one of the three Police Commissionerates covering Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.