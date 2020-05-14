Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 21:49 IST

By Aditi Prasad | edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

With lockdown restrictions set to be eased, Dr Trehan, speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, said the country needs hygiene, masking and social distancing. (HT Photo)

As the country heads for the fourth phase of lockdown, which Prime Minister Modi says will be completely different, Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman of Medanta City, impressed upon the citizens the need to behave themselves in order to fight the coronavirus.

Dr Trehan underlined that the coronavirus, the vaccine for which is still far away, is a “people’s war” and even though doctors are the frontline warriors in this, it is to be won by the whole population.

With lockdown restrictions set to be eased, Dr Trehan, speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, said the country needs hygiene, masking and social distancing.

Watch| Lockdown 4 and how India should live with the virus: Dr. Naresh Trehan answers



 



“To fight this war, we need to behave ourselves, by changing our social behaviour pattern. Hands hygiene, masking, and distancing. We will be able to contain this menace, if we behave responsibly,” said Dr Trehan.

If the advice is not heeded, the doctor warned, the repercussions could be disastrous.

“We will have a spread which will be unmanageable given our population,” said the doctor.

He said there should be a constant “hammering of the fact that the only way to survive this is to act responsibly”.

On the question of restarting the economic activity, Dr Trehan said it should be done in a “calibrated” manner.

“We are at a juncture where economic activity must be opened , and opened gradually in a calibrated manner with monitoring,” he said.

Talking about the serpentine queues seen outside liquor shops, Dr Trehan said the states must pitch in too and play their part. He said there will be confusion, but it should not turn to chaos.

On the migrants’ situation, the doctor urged the Centre to make a “cohesive plan”.

“If you decide to send them back, then make it possible for them to go back. We still see people walking on the streets. We must manage ourselves properly. We must have a cohesive thinking. It’s heart wrenching,” he said.

