Hypertension, diabetes two main comorbities in most Covid-19 fatalities in Mumbai

Hypertension, diabetes two main comorbities in most Covid-19 fatalities in Mumbai

Nearly 55% of those who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai were found to have these two comorbidities, as per BMC. Comorbidity is the presence of one or more additional health conditions that coexist with a primary condition

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 10:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A healthcare worker takes swabs for testing at a maternity home in Mumbai, on October 15. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times photo)

Covid-19 cases with hypertension and diabetes have a higher mortality risk, as seen among cases in Mumbai. Nearly 55% of those who died of Covid-19 in Mumbai were found to have these two comorbidities, as per BMC. Comorbidity is the presence of one or more additional health conditions that coexist with a primary condition.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “The two comorbidities (hypertension and diabetes) comprise 55% of the total Covid deaths. People with existing comorbidites, if they develop Covid symptoms, they should get into institutional quarantine as early as possible. Early detections and treatment have been found to be crucial in reducing the fatality chances among Covid patients.”

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally rises to 7.37 million with 63,371 new cases; recoveries at 6.4 million

There have been 9, 469 deaths due to Covid in the city. More than 70% of the patients that succumbed to Covid were found to have comorbidities, a senior civic official confirmed. The case fatality rate (CFR) of Mumbai is 4.1% which is much higher than the national and state CFR which is at 1.53% and 2.64%. Case fatality rate is the proportion of people succumbing to a disease out of the total cases.

Experts say that Mumbaikars are more vulnerable to Covid-19. Shashank Joshi, member of state task force, said, “Often, these two comorbidities co-exist in Covid-19 patients. More than 30% of the city’s total population has hypertension and nearly 15% is diabetic. The two comorbidities make Mumbaikars more vulnerable to the disease. Citizens need to keep a check on their sugar levels and blood pressure.”

Apart from these comorbidities, another two such pre-existing conditions that are found in Covid-19 cases are heart ailments and tuberculosis. Civic officials said that while these may not pose a higher mortality risk, they could have an adverse effect on Covid-19 patients if not treated in time.

