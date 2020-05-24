Hyundai’s three employees at Chennai plant test positive for Covid-19

Sections
Updated: May 24, 2020 15:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh, New Delhi

Employees at shop floor, Car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors Plant, Hyundai car Factory, in Chennai, India. (babu ponnapan/HT file)

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said its three employees at Chennai-based manufacturing plant have tested positive for Covid-19.

The second largest carmaker in the country had resumed operations at Irungattukottai-based plant (near Chennai) on May 8.

“In the first week of our plant operations, three of our employees have shown mild symptoms of cough and cold and were immediately asked to meet medical expert team for further evaluation. They subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and immediate medical attention was provided to them,” HMIL said in a statement.

All three employees are recovering fast towards normalcy and as per the safety protocol, essential information was shared with the district health authorities, it added.



In addition to that all the necessary measures are being taken for contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation, the South Korean firm said.

Well-being of employees is of utmost priority to the company and as a responsible brand it is adhering to all the guidelines set by the Centre, state and district health authorities, HMIL said.

On Saturday, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had stated that an employee at its Manesar-based manufacturing plant has tested positive for Covid-19.

The company is also investigating a second case of infection at the facility.

MSI had re-opened Manesar facility earlier this month after around 50 days of closure due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

