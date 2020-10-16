Sections
‘I always go for chana masala, naan’: Prez Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan lucky to have Indian restaurants

Along with the tweet, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen shared a picture of a delectable platter of rice, naan, a colourful salad and several dishes, including the Taiwanese president’s favourite chana masala, and a cup of tea on the side.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 09:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen greeting the crowd during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has spoken about her fondness for Indian food, saying the east Asian country was lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants and that the local people “love them.”

Ing-wen took to Twitter to say that she loves to eat chana masala and naan and that tea reminds of her visits to India. “#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, & Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse & colourful country. What are your favourite Indian dishes?” she wrote on the microblogging website.

Along with the tweet, she shared a picture of a delectable platter of rice, naan, a colourful salad and several dishes, including the Taiwanese president’s favourite chana masala, and a cup of tea on the side.

 



Foreign leaders’ love for Indian food is not too uncommon. In May, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison made the popular Indian snack samosa at home during the lockdown across countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and tagged his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a tweet sharing the pictures.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison had posted on Twitter.

Modi also replied to him saying, the samosas looked delicious and that he hoped to enjoy the snack together after the pandemic. “Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” he had tweeted.

