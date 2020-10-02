I am like your elder sister, Uma Bharti tweets to Yogi Adityanath on Hathras incident, asks him to let politicians meet family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being greeted by BJP leader Uma Bharti during the function ahead of the inception of Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow politicians and media personnel meet the family members of the Dalit women who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras and later succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

“You must have known that I am admitted to the Corona ward of AIIMS after I was found Covid positive. Today is my 7th day here. I have not been able to meet anyone. I was not present at the hearing of special CBI court on Babri Masjid case. I have not spoken to anyone on telephone as well. But I have been following television news,” the senior BJP leader wrote.

The BJP leader’s long thread of tweet comes soon after a Trinamool delegation which was on their way to meet the family was stopped on Friday. On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were not allowed to visit Hathras and police cited the imposition of Section 144 as the reason of barring politicians. On Friday, the family members were not allowed to talk to media people as well.

Referring to the Hathras incident, Uma Bharti said she is certain that the CM is handling the situation deftly. “But the way police has locked the victim’s family offers various scope for debate and apprehension,” the veteran BJP leader wrote.

“The women belonged to a Dalit family. Police hurriedly conducted her last rites and now the family has been locked down. I don’t know of any rule that prohibits the family of a victim if SIT probe is going on. This will raise question over the SIT probe only,” Uma Bharti wrote.

Without mincing any word, Uma Bharti denounced the action of Uttar Pradesh Police and said UP police’s action will be tarnishing the image of not only the UP government, but also the BJP government. The BJP leader also alluded to the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “We are committed to bring Ram Rajya back in the country,” she wrote.

“Your image as the CM is very clean. I would request you to allow media personnel and politicians, including those from the Opposition to meet the family,” the veteran BJP leader wrote.

Had Uma Bharti not been Covid-19 positive, she would have visited the family members of the victim in Hathras. “After I get released from here, I will definitely meet the family members,” she wrote.

“I am senior to you in the party and I am also like your elder sister. I urge you to not dismiss my suggestions,” she added.